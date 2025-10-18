Ramiz Mehdiyev Dismissed From Azerbaijan's Security Council Membership

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ramiz Mehdiyev has been relieved of his membership in the Security Council of Azerbaijan,reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Mehdiyev was included in the Security Council by the Presidential decree dated October 23, 2019.

The Sabail District Court of Baku has made a decision in the criminal case against Mehdiyev.

The court granted the petition regarding Mehdiyev, who was brought to criminal responsibility for particularly serious crimes, and chose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for a period of four months.

He is accused under Articles 278.1 (actions aimed at seizing state power), 274 (treason) and 193-1.3.2 (legalization of property obtained by criminal means) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.