Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Embassy In Jordan Partakes In Annual Diplomatic Corps Bazaar


2025-10-18 09:11:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Embassy in Jordan took part on Saturday in the 60th edition of the "annual international charitable diplomatic corps bazaar," organized by Mabarrat Um Al-Hussein charity in collaboration with diplomatic missions serving in the country, under supervision of the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.
The State of Kuwait Ambassador to the kingdom, Hamad Al-Meri, said in a statement to KUNA that the participation in the bazaar was in line with Kuwait's policy of supporting humanitarian and charitable works and promoting social solidarity toward the most in need segments of the society.
The bazaar was an opportunity to examine other states' heritage, he said, adding that Princess Besma's sponsorship of the activity depicted Jordan's commitment toward philanthropic activities. He lauded the Jordanian charity for childcare.
Ambassador Al-Meri and the embassy staff awarded the princess an honorary shield for her continuous efforts at the philanthropic level. (end)
