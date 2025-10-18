'No Kings' Protests Near Me: When And Where Are Events Being Held In US Cities? All You Need To Know
The No Kings rallies this Saturday are the second wave of a movement that took to the streets in June, marking“one of the largest protest days” in US history, as reported by The Guardian. The demonstrations are planned across more than 2,700 locations in all 50 states, covering both small towns and large cities.
Politicians like Chuck Schumer, Chris Murphy and Bernie Sanders are expected to take part in the protests. Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen and one of the protest organizers, said the key message for people to“carry” is that Trump wants them to be afraid, but protesters refuse to be bullied into“fear and silence.” She added that it is important for people to voice their opinions and not be“cowed by that fear”.
As per Newsweek, even though the No Kings protests in June did not take place in Washington D.C., this time the capital city will experience a rally at the National Mall.
As per the No Kings website, here is the list of major events happening on October 18.
Fairbanks, Alaska: Timings- 12 pm to 2 pm, Location - Pioneer Park to 200 Airport Way
Phoenix, Arizona: Timings - 11 am to 1 pm, Location - Arizona State Capitol, 1700 W Washington St.
Los Angeles, California: Timings - 2 pm to 5:30 pm, Location - Gloria Molina Grand Park, 200 N Spring St.
Miami, Florida: Timings - 10 am to 1 pm, Location - Torch of Friendship, 301 Biscayne Blvd.
Chicago, Illinois: Timings - 12 am to 2 pm, Location - Grand Park, East Jackson Drive and South Columbus Drive; timings - 10 am to 11:30 am, location - O.Z Park; timings - 9:30 am to 11 am Location - Unity Park, 2636 N Kimball Ave.
Kansas City, Missouri: Timings - 2 pm to 4 pm, Location - West 47th Street & Mill Creek Parkway
New York: Timings - 11 am to 1 pm Location - Father Duffy Square, Broadway and West 47th St; timings - 12 pm to 2 pm, Location - Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn
Seattle, Washington: Timings - 12 pm to 4 pm, Location: 305 Harrison St.
If you want to know more about various locations of the protests, you can visit the No Kings website.
As per The Guardian, Trump allies have labelled the No Kings protests as“anti-American” and“led by antifa”, which is the decentralized anti-fascist movement. The president's supporters have also blamed the protests for prolonging the shutdown.FAQsWhen will the No Kings protests happen in the US?
The No Kings protests will happen on October 18.2. How many states will have the No Kings protests?
All 50 states will take part in the No Kings protests.3. How many people are anticipated to join the No Kings movement?
Millions of people are expected to join the No Kings protests.4. Where can I check the location of the No Kings protests near me?
You can find the locations of the protests on the No Kings website.
