SNAP Benefits: Who Will Get Affected If US Government Shutdown Continues? Everything You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) If the ongoing federal government shutdown in the United States extends into November, around 42 million low-income Americans could face severe disruptions to their food stamps benefits, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has warned. The department informed state agencies that it will have“insufficient funds” to issue full benefits under the Supplemented Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) next month, The New York Times reported.

The USDA's Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), which operates SNAP, has asked states to pause sending electronic benefit files to vendors: the process that enables recipients' monthly food credits.

“We are going to run out of money in two weeks. Millions of hungry families will be affected if the shutdown continues,” The New York Times quoted Agriculture Secretary Brooke L Rollins as saying.

Who will be affected the most?

As per The Associated Press, SNAP, formerly known as the food stamps program, provides monthly benefits which help families buy groceries at authorized retailers. The program supports nearly one in eight Americans with participants receiving an average of $188 per month.

While the USDA continues to explore contingency plans, the department's letter confirmed that its reserve funds, roughly $6 billion, would only cover partial benefits for November. The crisis could leave millions of vulnerable families without food assistance for the first time in decades.

Carolyn Vega, associate director of policy analysis at Share Our Strength, a non-profit focused on combating poverty, said it was an“uncharted territory”. Carolyn added,“A delay, or even uncertainty, can be devastating for families already living on tight budgets.”

State agencies sound the alarm

States such as Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and New York have already informed recipients that benefits for November may be delayed or decreased. Minnesota's Department of Children, Youth, and Families even warned that October payments for new participants may be impacted.

In New Mexico, where more than 20% of the state's population relies on SNAP, local lawmakers described the situation as "unprecedented" and warned that loss of benefits would cause "direct harm" to families and the economy, according to The Associated Press.

Several states are also looking into emergency options to fill funding shortfalls, but officials have indicated that it would be almost impossible to cover SNAP's $8 billion monthly cost without funding from the federal government.

Could the USDA find a legal loophole?

According to legal experts, the USDA could potentially continue to provide benefits under a different interpretation of the Food and Nutrition Act, which would not require Congress to approve a new supply of federal funding, treating SNAP like an entitlement program such as Medicare, which does not annually require dollars to be approved by Congress to offset the costs.

"The simplest approach would be to treat SNAP benefits as an entitlement, disconnected from appropriations," David A. Super, a law professor at Georgetown University, told NYT. "That could keep payments flowing, but will the administration go that route? who knows."

FAQsWhat is SNAP?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal aid programme that helps low-income individuals and families buy food using Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards.

Why is SNAP funding at risk?

The ongoing government shutdown has halted federal appropriations, leaving the USDA without sufficient funds to issue November benefits.

How many people could be affected?

Around 42 million Americans, including families, children, and the elderly, rely on SNAP benefits each month.