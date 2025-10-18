Manushi Chhillar Breaks Silence On Trolls Criticizing Her Music Video With Diljit Dosanjh

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar recently broke her silence to speak about online trolls criticizing her performance and presence beside singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh in her latest music video. The video has become a big hit, collecting millions of views, and was the topic of discussion by several viewers who criticized her involvement and even questioned her music skills.

The Viral Music Video

Manushi Chhillar debuted in the music scene with this collaboration alongside popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. The music video mixes romantic and playful acts, where Manushi shines with his onscreen charm and chemistry with Diljit. While she has not totally escaped criticism from some social media users like almost all debuts, there has been a considerable fan appraisal concerning her screen presence.

Manushi Chhillar Breaks Silence on Trolls

Manushi further calmly and confidently responded to the trolling in a recent interview with Diljit Dosanjh. "Each of the songs has its own journey and appeal. I believe in putting my best for every project and focus on what I can give, not negativity." Fans resonated with this response, thereby putting professionalism and self-belief above criticism.

Upon scrutiny, Manushi's response generated quite a smattering of support from the fans on all social platforms one could think of, especially Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). Users questioned her capabilities as a performer in song and acting. However, when Manushi retaliated in a gracious way, flooding in came the praises from fans and followers, laudatory of her strength and confidence in handling trolls.

Breaking Stereotypes in Bollywood

After winning Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar has gradually sylphlike into acting and music, thus shattering conventional expectations of beauty pageant winners. By accepting a plethora of projects, including the Diljit Dosanjh music video, she challenges the stereotypes which limit pageant winners to modeling or acting only.

Diljit Dosanjh's Appreciation

While interacting with the media, Diljit Dosanjh, the co-star in the video, was all praise for Manushi's performance. To him, the chemistry and energy with which they worked on this video were strengthened by her performance in giving a new flavor to the song.