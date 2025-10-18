Binghatti Denies Debtwire Report On Initial Public Offering

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – October 2025 – Binghatti Holding Ltd. (“Binghatti Holding”), one of the UAE's fastest-growing real estate developers, categorically denies all the information in a Debtwire report published on 16th October regarding an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Binghati Holding has not published an IPO prospectus or a price range, as reported in the Debtwire article, which cites information from an illegitimate IPO prospectus. Any material developments or announcements by Binghatti Holding will be communicated through official channels.

About Binghatti Holding Ltd.:

Binghatti Holding Ltd. is a renowned Emirati brand in the real estate development sector, holding a leading position with a portfolio exceeding 80 projects valued at over AED 80 billion. Binghatti Holding is led by Chairman Muhammad BinGhatti, whose innovative vision aims to deliver luxurious projects that reflect refined artistic taste and high standards in design and quality.

Binghatti Holding has successfully delivered more than 12,500 residential since inception, achieving remarkable milestones in collaboration with global brands such as Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob & Co. Binghatti Holding continues to expand its real estate portfolio to meet the growing market demands, focusing on delivering residential projects that elevate the level of luxury in Dubai.