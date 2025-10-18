Who Is George Santos? Former US Representative Walks Free After Donald Trump Cuts Short Fraud Sentence

MENAFN - Live Mint) George Santos, former US Representative and embattled Republican from New York, known for his fabricated life story, was released from federal prison on Friday, 17 October, after President Donald Trump altered his punishment from a seven-year sentence.

As reported by The New York Times, Santos, 37, walked free from the Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, New Jersey, shortly after 10 pm local time. His lawyer, Joseph Murray, confirmed the news, calling it“a great injustice corrected.” Santos had been serving an 87-month sentence for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, beginning in July 2025.

Trump cites 'mistreatment' and politics behind decision

In a post on his Truth Social platform, President Trump said his decision was influenced by reports that Santos had been“horribly mistreated” in prison, including spending long stretches in solitary confinement.

“Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote, adding,“Good luck George, have a great life!”

Trump also praised Santos's loyalty to the Republican Party, saying he had the“courage, conviction, and intelligence to always vote Republican.”

According to Le Monde, Santos's attorney Joseph Murray expressed gratitude, posting on X,“God bless President Donald J. Trump, the greatest President in U.S. history!” and told AFP that Santos was“on his way home.”

George Santos's convictions

Santos pleaded guilty earlier this year for stealing donors' identities and using their credit cards for personal expenses and luxuries like buying Botox, OnlyFans subscriptions and designer items. He also used campaign money to fund vacations to Las Vegas and the Hamptons, according to a congressional ethics investigation reported by Le Monde.

A pattern of lies and a fall from power

Since 2022, Santos had lied extensively about his background, falsely claiming to have worked at Goldman Sachs, to be Jewish, and to have been a college volleyball star.

In 2023, Santos was expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives, making him only the third lawmaker to be removed since the Civil War, a punishment typically reserved for traitors or convicted criminals.

Sentence commuted, but conviction remains

As Le Monde noted, a presidential commutation does not erase a conviction; it merely reduces the sentence. While Santos's prison term has ended, his criminal record and federal convictions remain.

He served fewer than three months of his seven-year sentence before walking free, marking another dramatic twist in one of the most scandalous political careers in recent American history.

FAQs1. Why was George Santos released from prison?

George Santos was released after former President Donald Trump commuted his seven-year prison sentence for fraud, reducing his punishment but not erasing his conviction.

2. What crimes was George Santos convicted of?

He was convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, including stealing campaign donors' identities and using their money for personal expenses like luxury goods and online subscriptions.

3. Does a presidential commutation mean a full pardon?

No. A commutation only shortens or ends the prison sentence, but the conviction itself still remains on record.