Neftchi Strengthens Its Squad With Renowned Cameroonian Striker

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijani football club Neftchi Baku has signed a major name to bolster its attacking lineup - Cameroon national team forward Vincent Aboubakar.

According to Azernews, the black-and-whites have reached an agreement with the 33-year-old striker, who arrived in Baku to join the team.

The club announced the transfer through a video shared on its social media accounts, in which Aboubakar greeted the fans and expressed his excitement about playing for Neftchi.

Aboubakar has previously played for several prestigious clubs, including FC Porto (Portugal), Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia), and Beşiktaş (Türkiye). His most recent club was Hatayspor, another Turkish side.

The experienced forward is expected to bring international quality and leadership to Neftchi's attack as the club continues to strengthen its lineup for upcoming competitions.