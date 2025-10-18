Repair Of Damaged Power Lines Begins At ZNPP - IAEA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in a post on the agency's social media X account.

According to Grossi, this happened after local ceasefire zones were established to allow repair work to continue at the ZNPP.

“Restoration of off-site power is crucial for nuclear safety and security. Both sides engaged constructively with the IAEA to enable the complex repair plan to proceed,” the post reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 23, the last external power line to the ZNPP was disconnected The backup line was cut by the Russians back in May, and since then, the occupiers have not provided security guarantees for the repair crews of NPC Ukrenergo to carry out repairs.

Energoatom claimed that the external power line of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in the territory controlled by Ukraine is operational. The Russians deliberately do not connect the station to the power supply, continuing a crude disinformation campaign against Ukraine.

On October 2, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Russia deliberately disconnected the Zaporizhzhia NPP from Ukraine's power grid and is preparing to reconnect it to its own power system.

Photo: Ukrinform, IAEA