MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported this.

In many regions, the heating systems are operating intermittently or have not been launched at all.

Intelligence data indicate that the wear and tear of Russian heating networks averages 40%, reaching over 80% in some regions. There have been no investments in public utilities, and the increase in tariffs has not brought any improvement.

During the summer, entire cities were left without water; in winter, dozens of regions may face heating outages.

In the village of Vysokogornoye in the Khabarovsk region, the heating season failed to start because the boiler house burned down back in February.

In Tomsk, local officials reported that almost all buildings had been connected, yet the city's social media pages have turned into a flood of complaints - the real situation proved to be far worse.

Similar stories are being repeated across Russia.

In Omsk, the authorities announced 100% heating connection as early as October 11, but residents continue to freeze. In rural areas, low-pressure, burst radiators, and broken boiler houses are widespread.

In Birobidzhan, residents were blamed for their own freezing - allegedly for not bleeding the air from radiators and refusing entry to maintenance workers.

“Russia is entering the cold season with the same problems as in previous years: old pipes, chronic underfunding, and the officials caring. The only difference is that this time, the price may be not insubstantial for millions of households,” the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine noted.

Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine