Chancellor Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates New Session 2025 Of AAFT University At Raipur

2025-10-18 08:05:15
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Raipur: AAFT University of Media and Arts commenced its New Academic Session 2025 with great enthusiasm and energy at its Raipur campus. The inauguration was led by Chancellor Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a world-renowned educationist and media personality, in the august presence of Vice Chancellor Dr. Bharat Sah, Registrar Sudhir Ranjan and Director Dr. Shikha Verma Kashyap.

In his first opening lecture of the year, Dr. Marwah shared his extraordinary journey spanning over 40 years in creative arts and more than 32 years in education. He inspired the students with anecdotes from his career and highlighted the evolution of AAFT from a modest institution into a world-class university, a journey crowned with ten World Records in media, art, and culture.

"Hard work, passion, and consistency are the real keys to success," said Dr. Marwah while addressing the new batch. He urged the students to dream big, stay disciplined, and carry forward the legacy of innovation and excellence for which AAFT stands globally.

The Vice Chancellor, Dr. Bharat Sah, welcomed the students with words of encouragement, stressing the importance of academic rigor and holistic development. Dr. Shikha Verma Kashyap, Director Academics, assured the students of a vibrant, industry-driven curriculum designed to nurture creativity and professional excellence.

The inauguration set a highly motivational tone for the year ahead, filling the campus with optimism, energy, and determination as the students embarked on their new academic journey.

