Third Phase Of Libyan Municipal Poll Kicks Off
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Libyan voters took to the streets earlier Saturday to cast ballots in the country's third phase of municipal election in 16 provinces, in implementation of Libya's High National Elections Commission (HNEC).
In a statement, the commission expected about 96,000 voters are partaking in voting in 142 polling centers to select 173 male and female members.
The process came within the framework of implementing the targeted election of 28 municipal councils, it added, noting voting runs until 6:00p.m. (local time).
Some 3,000 prosecutors and observers were chosen to supervise the election, in a manner that boosts transparency and integrity in voting, it stated.
The commission called on all accredited organizations to partake in overseeing voting and enhancing the concept of supervision through presence in the polling centers.
On August 26, voters chose the members of 26 councils in the second phase. (end)
