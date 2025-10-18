Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Taiwan Authorizes USD1.4B Drone Acquisition Plan

2025-10-18 07:52:42
(MENAFN) Taiwan has authorized a $1.4 billion plan to acquire 100,000 drones over the next three years, the Economic Affairs Ministry confirmed Thursday. The initiative includes purchasing 50,898 drones for civilian and government applications, alongside 48,750 dedicated to defense.

The island’s legislature, the Legislative Yuan, has approved funding to support domestic drone manufacturing for six years, according to media. Taiwan currently hosts roughly 250 drone manufacturers, with production valued at 5.05 billion New Taiwan dollars in 2024.

Taipei is actively expanding its global partnerships, having signed eight memoranda of understanding to integrate into supply chains with nations such as the United States, Japan, the Czech Republic, and Poland.

In parallel, Taiwan has proposed a defense budget of $31.1 billion for the coming year, representing more than 3% of its GDP.

