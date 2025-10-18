Russians Attack Gas Station In Sumy With Drone, One Person Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Since last night, the Sumy community has been under massive enemy attacks. The Russians targeted a gas station in the Zarichnyi district of Sumy with a combat UAV,” the message says.

Preliminary reports indicate that there were no fatalities. One victim has been reported: a 51-year-old woman. She is currently undergoing examination by doctors and receiving necessary assistance.

The enemy also attacked the community's subdistricts with drones and guided aerial bombs. Residential buildings have been damaged. The extent of the destruction is being determined.

As reported by Ukrinform, five civilians were injured during the day as a result of Russian shelling in the Sumy region.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration / Telegram