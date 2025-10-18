Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye's Defense Ministry Congratulates Azerbaijan On Independence Day

Türkiye's Defense Ministry Congratulates Azerbaijan On Independence Day


2025-10-18 07:11:03
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has extended its congratulations to Azerbaijan on the 34th anniversary of the restoration of its independence.

According to Azernews, the brotherly nation's defense ministry marked the occasion with a social media post emphasizing the unbreakable bond between the two countries.

“We sincerely greet the brotherly people of Azerbaijan. We will always stand united within the spirit of the saying, 'One nation, two states.' Long live Türkiye and Azerbaijan!” the message read.

The post highlighted the enduring solidarity between the two nations, underscoring their shared history, mutual support, and common vision for peace and stability in the region.

MENAFN18102025000195011045ID1110214346

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search