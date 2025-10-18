Kuwait To Host Gulf Red Crescent Conf. On AI Oct. 22

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Reopen)

KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) said on Saturday that the first-ever Gulf Red Crescent Conference on Artificial Intelligence will take place on October 22 under the patronage of Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya.

Speaking to KUNA, KRCS Chairman Khaled Al-Maqamis said the gathering is a pioneering step towards building a single Gulf vision to invest artificial intelligence (AI) in serving humanitarian action, promoting Kuwait's status as a major platform for human innovation and pan-Gulf cooperation.

He added that the conference will be held in collaboration with the GCC General Secretariat between October 22-23 at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center.

The conference will coincide with the Gulf Red Crescent Day, which falls on October 23, attracting a host of Gulf and non-Gulf experts and specialists and international humanitarian organizations' representatives, Al-Maqamis noted.

The gathering comes in the context of the Kuwait charity's commitment to keeping abreast of modern technological advancement and tapping artificial intelligence in promoting humanitarian action and developmental media and exploring horizons of AI in advancing humanitarian and relief programs, he noted. (end) slm