Diwali 2025: Make Delicious Rava Laddu At Home With This Easy Recipe
Diwali 2025 is a vibrant Hindu festival celebrated with lights, home decorations, and delicious sweets. This Diwali, make easy homemade Rava Laddu with simple ingredients using this quick and tasty recipe.
Many buy sweets for Diwali, but there's a classic homemade sweet you can make in no time: Rava Laddu. It's easy for anyone to prepare and loved by both kids and adults. Go for it!
First, take one cup of Bombay rava (semolina). Then, you'll need 3⁄4 cup of sugar, 1⁄4 cup of ghee, 1⁄4 tsp of cardamom powder, 10 cashews, 10-12 raisins, milk as needed, and 2 tbsp of dry coconut flakes.
Roast one cup of rava in a pan on low flame for 5 mins and set aside. In the same pan, fry cashews and raisins in 2 tbsp ghee until golden, then set aside. Mix the roasted rava, fried nuts, cardamom, coconut, and sugar.
Next, gradually add milk to the mixture and combine. Don't pour too much milk at once. While the mixture is still warm, shape it into small balls with your hands. They will firm up as they cool. They taste great then.
Rava is rich in fiber, iron, and carbs. It's also easy to digest, so anyone can eat it. Since Rava Laddu has ghee and dry fruits, it gives an instant energy boost. This sweet is a great option for festivals like Diwali.
