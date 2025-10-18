Urvashi Rautela Shares Stunning Photos In Red On Dhanteras (PICTURES)

On Dhanteras 2025, actress Urvashi Rautela shared some pictures on social media, looking absolutely gorgeous in a red dress. Along with the photos, she also shared some good news with her fans related to her career

According to Urvashi Rautela, three of her songs have crossed 1 billion views each on YouTube. This news has thrilled the 31-year-old actress. She claims she's not just the first but also the youngest Indian actress to achieve this.

Urvashi wrote in the caption, "First and youngest Indian actress whose songs got 1 billion views each, totaling 3 billion views on YouTube (Sanam Re + Hua Hai Aaj + LoveDose). I feel incredibly humbled and proud to announce this."

Urvashi added, "I got this amazing news during a Diwali party. Still can't believe it. My heart is full of gratitude for my fans, loved ones, and everyone who has always supported me and cheered me on in my journey."

According to Urvashi, "You have no idea how much love I have for all of you. It's limitless and unconditional. Thank you to all my well-wishers, especially my Urvashians. You are all my true blessing."

Finally, Urvashi wished everyone on Dhanteras and Diwali. She wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy Dhanteras and Diwali. May Goddess Lakshmi shower you and your family with prosperity, love, and light. With lots of love - Urvashi Rautela."

Urvashi Rautela was Miss Diva-Miss Universe India in 2015 and represented India at Miss Universe. She's been active in modeling since 15. She debuted in acting in 2013 with Sunny Deol in the film 'Singh Saab the Great'.

Urvashi Rautela is active in Bollywood and South Indian films. She has appeared in movies like 'Sanam Re', 'Great Grand Masti', 'Hate Story 4', 'Pagalpanti', and 'Daku Maharaj' (Telugu). She will next be seen in 'Black Rose', 'Welcome to the Jungle', and 'Kasoor 2'.