Diwali 2025: Know Where To Light Lamps On Diwali For Wealth And Lakshmi's Grace!
It's customary to light lamps on Diwali to receive the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Lighting lamps in the right places on this day will bring prosperity and happiness into your life.
Diwali marks light's victory over darkness. Celebrated on Oct 20, 2025, it's a day to seek blessings from Lakshmi and Ganesha. Lighting lamps is key, but where? Let's find out.
Lighting a lamp in the courtyard is a must to dispel negativity. Placing lamps at the main entrance is an invitation for Goddess Lakshmi, believed to open the 'gates of wealth'.
Lighting a lamp in the kitchen seeks blessings from Goddess Annapurna. It's believed to ensure agricultural prosperity and prevent food shortages, guaranteeing healthy meals for all.
Lighting a lamp near the Tulsi (holy basil) plant is highly spiritual. It's believed to please Goddess Lakshmi, bringing lasting happiness, joy, and good health to the household.
A Diwali lamp symbolizes hope and well-being. This year, light lamps in the right spots to welcome prosperity and peace. Diwali truly means a house of light leads to a life of plenty.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment