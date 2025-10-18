Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan To Akshay Kumar: Top 10 Richest Bollywood Stars Net Worth Revealed

The 2025 list of wealthiest Bollywood stars features big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, and Amitabh Bachchan. Here's a look at the top 10 richest celebrities.

In 2025, Shah Rukh Khan has outpaced his peers, Salman and Aamir Khan, in wealth. With an estimated net worth of ₹12,490 crore, he stands as the richest actor not only in India but worldwide.

Apart from films, Shah Rukh Khan holds significant stakes in Red Chillies Entertainment and the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team. With blockbuster hits like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Raees, Chennai Express, Pathaan, and Jawan, he rightly earns the title King of Bollywood.

Though Juhi Chawla hasn't appeared in films recently, she remains one of Bollywood's richest actresses, with a net worth of around ₹7,790 crore. Beyond acting, she earns significantly through her production company and business ventures. Her notable hits include Yes Boss, Bol Radha Bol, and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.

Hrithik Roshan's net worth is estimated at around ₹3,100 crore. He co-owns his production company with his father, Rakesh Roshan, and endorses top brands. Blockbusters like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Jodhaa Akbar, War, Krrish, and Dhoom 2 have solidified his Bollywood status. He has also invested heavily in real estate.

He is also on the list of Bollywood's richest stars, with a net worth of around ₹1,740 crore. He holds several businesses as a producer, director, and TV host. His production company, Dharma Productions, has delivered many superhit films.

Salman Khan's total net worth is said to be around ₹2,900 crore. He has delivered hits like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai. He endorses many brands and has his own production house.

His total assets are estimated at around ₹2,500 crore. He releases 3 to 4 films every year and also earns through brand endorsements. He co-owns two production houses, 'Hari Om Entertainment' and 'Cape of Good Films,' which have produced many superhit films.

Aamir Khan is also among Bollywood's richest artists, with a net worth of about ₹1,900 crore. Films like Lagaan, Dangal, PK, and 3 Idiots made him a superstar. Aamir Khan Productions has earned billions from low-budget films like Laapataa Ladies. He also invests in training and documentary projects.

Amitabh Bachchan is 83 years old and still active in films and on TV. His assets are around ₹1,630 crore. He has left his mark with films like Sholay, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Black, and Pink. He is also very active in the world of TV, a major source of his income.

Deepika Padukone, with a net worth of around ₹500 crore, is one of Bollywood's top actresses. Her hit movies include Padmaavat, Piku, Tamasha, and Chennai Express. She is popular for many fashion and brand endorsements.

Priyanka Chopra, with a net worth of about ₹583 crore, is active in both Bollywood and Hollywood. She earns well from brand endorsements and social media promotions. She has delivered hits like Bajirao Mastani, Aitraaz, and Mary Kom. The wealth gap between her and Shah Rukh Khan, who tops this list, is ₹11,907 CR.