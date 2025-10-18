Bangladesh: Fire Breaks Out At Shahjalal Airport Cargo Area All Flights Suspended (WATCH)

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-18 07:00:36
A massive fire broke out in the cargo area of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 2:15 pm, according to Kawser Mahmud, spokesperson for Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

BREAKING: A massive fire has broken out at the cargo section of Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Firefighting teams are on site details awaited. twitter/O2cCIIubEm

- OsintTV (@OsintTV) October 18, 2025

 

ঢাকা এয়াপোর্টের রানওয়ে বন্ধ। ২৬টি ইউনিট একসাথে কাজ করছে, তবুও আগুনের লেলিহান শিখা এখনো অনিয়ন্ত্রিত।#Dhaka #Bangladesh twitter/hZZnYvwnVO

- Public Press BD (@bd_public) October 18, 2025

 

Massive fire at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka is baaaad. May Allah save Bangladesh twitter/rJTN2Yl23a

- TPS (@thepeaceseekr) October 18, 2025

 

A fire broke out at the cargo terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh. All flights suspended.

 

 

