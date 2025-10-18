Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Investors May Be Entitled To Recover Losses Contact BFA Law Before December 2 Court Deadline

Investors have until December 2, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Molina securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and is captioned: Hindlemann v. Molina Healthcare, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-9461.

Why Was Molina Sued Under the Federal Securities Laws?

Molina is a health insurance company that provides managed healthcare services to low-income individuals under Medicaid and Medicare programs. During the relevant period, Molina stated that the Company's“earnings growth profile” was“solid heading into 2025.” The Company also told investors that it“continuously monitor[ed] utilization patterns” and that it was able to“mitigate the negative effects of healthcare cost inflation.” In truth, as alleged, Molina faced increased medical costs pressures that it could not mitigate due to increased utilization in all three of its business lines.

The Stock Declines as the Truth Is Revealed

On July 7, 2025, Molina revealed that its Q2 2025 adjusted earnings were approximately $5.50 per share, which was“below its prior expectations” due to“medical cost pressures in all three lines of business.” The Company announced it“expects these medical cost pressures to continue into the second half of the year” and cut guidance for expected adjusted earnings per share by 10.2% at the midpoint to a“range of $21.50 to $22.50 per share.”

Then, on July 23, 2025, Molina revealed that it“now expects its full year 2025 adjusted earnings to be no less than $19.00 per diluted share.” Molina stated this was due to a“challenging medical cost trend environment,” including increased“utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services.” On this news, the price of Molina stock fell $32.03 per share, or 16.8%, from $190.25 per share on July 23, 2025, to $158.22 per share on July 24, 2025.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Molina you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Ross Shikowitz

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360 and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

