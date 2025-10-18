Precede Biosciences Presents New ESMO 2025 Data Demonstrating Its Liquid Biopsy Platform's Ability To Resolve Target Expression And Molecular Subtypes In Small Cell Lung Cancer



Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) accounts for 15% of all lung cancers and remains an aggressive disease with median survival of approximately 12 months for patients with extensive-stage disease

Precede Bio's platform combines comprehensive epigenomic profiling of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) with machine learning to resolve gene expression for thousands of cancer genes from just 1 mL of patient plasma Data presented at ESMO 2025 highlight the platform's ability to resolve the expression of clinically relevant drug targets such as DLL3, SEZ6, and CEACAM5, and to classify SCLC molecular subtypes. These findings illustrate the potential of Precede Bio's platform to inform biology-based therapeutic decision-making in a challenging disease with many promising emerging therapies



BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precede Biosciences, a company advancing precision medicine through its first-in-class comprehensive epigenomic liquid biopsy platform, today announced the presentation of new data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025, held October 17–21, 2025, in Berlin, Germany.

“SCLC remains one of the most difficult cancers to treat, with limited tools to guide therapy selection for emerging modalities such as targeted small molecules, antibody drug conjugates, immune conjugates, and radioligand therapies,” said J. Carl Barrett, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Precede Biosciences.“Our platform goes beyond conventional profiling by integrating comprehensive epigenomic data with advanced computational approaches to infer gene expression, including for key drug targets and master transcription factors. By uncovering the expression of targets such as DLL3, SEZ6, and CEACAM5, and by resolving molecular subtypes including ASCL1, NEUROD1, POU2F3, and triple negative, our approach may provide a powerful, non-invasive means to inform therapeutic decision-making and longitudinal disease monitoring in SCLC.”

Data presented at ESMO Congress 2025 can be found in the presentations section of the company website and below:

Comprehensive Epigenomic Profiling of Plasma ctDNA Enables Assessment of Drug Target Expression in SCLC

