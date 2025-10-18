Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BIST 100 closes Friday lower, marking decline for the day

2025-10-18 06:11:46
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that Türkiye’s benchmark BIST 100 index closed Friday at 10,208.76 points, marking a decline of 1.56% for the day. The index opened at 10,338.24 points, ultimately losing 162.02 points compared with Thursday’s close.

During the trading session, the index reached a low of 10,053.74 and a high of 10,344.91 points. The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at roughly 9.48 trillion Turkish liras ($226.95 billion), with a trading volume of 129 billion liras ($3.09 billion).

Of the 100 stocks on the index, 24 advanced while 76 declined compared to the previous session. Meanwhile, gold was valued at $4,250.1 per ounce, and Brent crude oil traded at $61 per barrel as of 6:48 pm local time (1548 GMT).

Currency markets saw the US dollar at 41.9499 liras, the euro at 48.9970 liras, and the British pound at 56.3180 liras.

