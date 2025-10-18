São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, October 18, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Alcione at Vibra São Paulo (Santo Amaro), Tim Maia Racional 50 Anos por Frã Finamore at Blue Note (Paulista), Noneto Brasil Jazz Sinfônica (late) at Blue Note, and NAVE - DJ Marky & Friends at D-EDGE (Barra Funda). Also notable: RAROWEEN Coven at Cine Joia (Liberdade) and Péricles & Xande de Pilares at Clube Atlético Juventus (Mooca).



Why picked: The Queen of Samba on a big-room stage-arena sound with a devoted sing-along crowd.

Start: doors 19:00; show 21:00

Address: Av. das Nações Unidas, 17955, Santo Amaro

Website: vibrasaopaulo Tickets: Uhuu - Alcione (18/10)



Why picked: Cult Racional-era grooves in a pristine, seated room right on Avenida Paulista.

Start: 20:00

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)

Website: bluenotesp/shows Tickets: Eventim - Tim Maia Racional



Why picked: A special Afro-Sambas program from Brasil Jazz Sinfônica's nine-piece ensemble-top-tier musicianship.

Start: 22:30

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar

Website: bluenotesp/shows Tickets: Eventim - Noneto Brasil Jazz Sinfônica



Why picked: São Paulo's iconic electronic club with a drum & bass-led late session-perfect nightcap after the shows.

Start: 23:59 (opens)

Address: Av. Mário de Andrade, 141, Barra Funda

Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co Tickets: Blueticket - NAVE (18/10)



Cine Joia - RAROWEEN Coven (party) - Start: 22:00; Address: Praça Carlos Gomes, 82, Liberdade; Agenda: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/agend. Clube Atlético Juventus - Péricles & Xande de Pilares - Start: abertura 20:00; show ~22:30; Address: Rua Juventus, 690, Mooca; Tickets: Ticket360 - Péricles & Xande.

Option A (arena → Paulista → club): 19:30 arrive at Vibra (Santo Amaro) → 21:00 Alcione → 22:15 rideshare to Paulista → 22:30 Noneto Brasil Jazz Sinfônica at Blue Note → 23:59 roll to D-EDGE (Barra Funda). Option B (Paulista arc): 19:30 quick bite on Paulista → 20:00 Tim Maia Racional 50 (Blue Note) → 22:00 short reset → 22:30 Noneto Brasil Jazz Sinfônica → afters at Cine Joia (22:00) or D-EDGE (23:59).



Paulista ↔ Barra Funda ↔ Santo Amaro ↔ Liberdade runs ~20–40 minutes by app rides on Saturdays-set a pickup point after arena/theater shows.

Carry a photo ID; smart-casual fits all venues. Recheck QR codes and door times before leaving. Blue Note is seated-arrive a bit early for better tables; D-EDGE may have lines after midnight.

Getting around & quick tips

Note: Listings verified for Saturday, Oct 18, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.