Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, October 18, 2025


2025-10-18 06:09:04
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Alcione at Vibra São Paulo (Santo Amaro), Tim Maia Racional 50 Anos por Frã Finamore at Blue Note (Paulista), Noneto Brasil Jazz Sinfônica (late) at Blue Note, and NAVE - DJ Marky & Friends at D-EDGE (Barra Funda). Also notable: RAROWEEN Coven at Cine Joia (Liberdade) and Péricles & Xande de Pilares at Clube Atlético Juventus (Mooca).

Top Picks Tonight Vibra São Paulo - Alcione: Nova Turnê
  • Why picked: The Queen of Samba on a big-room stage-arena sound with a devoted sing-along crowd.
  • Start: doors 19:00; show 21:00
  • Address: Av. das Nações Unidas, 17955, Santo Amaro
  • Website: vibrasaopaulo
  • Tickets: Uhuu - Alcione (18/10)
Blue Note São Paulo - Tim Maia Racional 50 Anos (por Frã Finamore)
  • Why picked: Cult Racional-era grooves in a pristine, seated room right on Avenida Paulista.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)
  • Website: bluenotesp/shows
  • Tickets: Eventim - Tim Maia Racional
Blue Note São Paulo - Noneto Brasil Jazz Sinfônica (Afro-Sambas)
  • Why picked: A special Afro-Sambas program from Brasil Jazz Sinfônica's nine-piece ensemble-top-tier musicianship.
  • Start: 22:30
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar
  • Website: bluenotesp/shows
  • Tickets: Eventim - Noneto Brasil Jazz Sinfônica
D-EDGE - NAVE: DJ Marky & Friends (club night)
  • Why picked: São Paulo's iconic electronic club with a drum & bass-led late session-perfect nightcap after the shows.
  • Start: 23:59 (opens)
  • Address: Av. Mário de Andrade, 141, Barra Funda
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
  • Tickets: Blueticket - NAVE (18/10)
Also notable
  • Cine Joia - RAROWEEN Coven (party) - Start: 22:00; Address: Praça Carlos Gomes, 82, Liberdade; Agenda: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/agend.
  • Clube Atlético Juventus - Péricles & Xande de Pilares - Start: abertura 20:00; show ~22:30; Address: Rua Juventus, 690, Mooca; Tickets: Ticket360 - Péricles & Xande.
Suggested route

Option A (arena → Paulista → club): 19:30 arrive at Vibra (Santo Amaro) → 21:00 Alcione → 22:15 rideshare to Paulista → 22:30 Noneto Brasil Jazz Sinfônica at Blue Note → 23:59 roll to D-EDGE (Barra Funda). Option B (Paulista arc): 19:30 quick bite on Paulista → 20:00 Tim Maia Racional 50 (Blue Note) → 22:00 short reset → 22:30 Noneto Brasil Jazz Sinfônica → afters at Cine Joia (22:00) or D-EDGE (23:59).

Getting around & quick tips
  • Paulista ↔ Barra Funda ↔ Santo Amaro ↔ Liberdade runs ~20–40 minutes by app rides on Saturdays-set a pickup point after arena/theater shows.
  • Carry a photo ID; smart-casual fits all venues. Recheck QR codes and door times before leaving.
  • Blue Note is seated-arrive a bit early for better tables; D-EDGE may have lines after midnight.

Note: Listings verified for Saturday, Oct 18, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.

MENAFN18102025007421016031ID1110214270

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search