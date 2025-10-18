São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, October 18, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, October 18, 2025
-
Why picked: The Queen of Samba on a big-room stage-arena sound with a devoted sing-along crowd.
Start: doors 19:00; show 21:00
Address: Av. das Nações Unidas, 17955, Santo Amaro
Website: vibrasaopaulo
Tickets: Uhuu - Alcione (18/10)
-
Why picked: Cult Racional-era grooves in a pristine, seated room right on Avenida Paulista.
Start: 20:00
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)
Website: bluenotesp/shows
Tickets: Eventim - Tim Maia Racional
-
Why picked: A special Afro-Sambas program from Brasil Jazz Sinfônica's nine-piece ensemble-top-tier musicianship.
Start: 22:30
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar
Website: bluenotesp/shows
Tickets: Eventim - Noneto Brasil Jazz Sinfônica
-
Why picked: São Paulo's iconic electronic club with a drum & bass-led late session-perfect nightcap after the shows.
Start: 23:59 (opens)
Address: Av. Mário de Andrade, 141, Barra Funda
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
Tickets: Blueticket - NAVE (18/10)
-
Cine Joia - RAROWEEN Coven (party)
- Start: 22:00; Address: Praça Carlos Gomes, 82, Liberdade; Agenda: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/agend.
Clube Atlético Juventus - Péricles & Xande de Pilares
- Start: abertura 20:00; show ~22:30; Address: Rua Juventus, 690, Mooca; Tickets: Ticket360 - Péricles & Xande.
Option A (arena → Paulista → club): 19:30 arrive at Vibra (Santo Amaro) → 21:00 Alcione → 22:15 rideshare to Paulista → 22:30 Noneto Brasil Jazz Sinfônica at Blue Note → 23:59 roll to D-EDGE (Barra Funda). Option B (Paulista arc): 19:30 quick bite on Paulista → 20:00 Tim Maia Racional 50 (Blue Note) → 22:00 short reset → 22:30 Noneto Brasil Jazz Sinfônica → afters at Cine Joia (22:00) or D-EDGE (23:59).Getting around & quick tips
-
Paulista ↔ Barra Funda ↔ Santo Amaro ↔ Liberdade runs ~20–40 minutes by app rides on Saturdays-set a pickup point after arena/theater shows.
Carry a photo ID; smart-casual fits all venues. Recheck QR codes and door times before leaving.
Blue Note is seated-arrive a bit early for better tables; D-EDGE may have lines after midnight.
Note: Listings verified for Saturday, Oct 18, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment