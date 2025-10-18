What Was Sridevi's Last Wish? Raghavendra Rao's Reveals Actress' Heartbreaking Final Request

Raghavendra Rao and Sridevi: Raghavendra Rao revealed Sridevi's last wish. Sridevi passed away before that wish could be fulfilled. Let's find out what Raghavendra Rao said in this article.

Raghavendra Rao is a legendary Telugu director who worked with three generations of heroes. He made many super hits with stars like NTR and Chiranjeevi. His pairing with Sridevi was iconic.Raghavendra Rao was key in showing Sridevi's glamour. She starred in 24 of his films, including hits like 'Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari.' He recalled her in an interview.Rao said, 'Sridevi visited me during her 'Mom' promotions. She touched my feet and asked to do a 25th film with me. I also wanted to, but she passed away too soon.''She served the industry so much, she didn't deserve that kind of death,' Rao said emotionally. Sridevi died on Feb 24, 2018, in Dubai. Her husband is producer Boney Kapoor.Her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are actresses. Janhvi is a star in Bollywood and Tollywood, acting in NTR's 'Devara' and a new film with Ram Charan.