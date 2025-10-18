Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Massive Fire At Brahmaputra Apartments Allotted To Rajya Sabha Mps In Delhi (WATCH)

A massive fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments in New Delhi. The fire erupted in one of the upper floors of the complex, triggering panic among residents. Upon receiving information, fire brigade teams arrived at the scene and began relief operations. Six vehicles have been dispatched to the spot.

MASSIVE fire breaks out at Brahmaputra Building, the MPs' residential complex in Delhi. Flames reach several MPs' apartments - multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot. The building houses many Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. twitter/4cqFhSwdS2

- Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) October 18, 2025

Brahmaputra Apartments is a residential complex for Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament, located on Dr. Bishambhar Das Marg in New Delhi. The building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020, and houses several Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. 

VIDEO: A massive fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments on Dr. Bishambar Das Marg, New Delhi, just 200 meters from Parliament House. The building houses several Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot..#DelhiFire #BreakingNews... twitter/44pT4XoyVR

- Kushagra Mishra (@m_kushagra) October 18, 2025

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

