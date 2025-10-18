Lucky Escape For Passengers! Air China Flight Diverted To Shanghai After Battery In Luggage Catches Fire - Watch Video
The incident took place on the national carrier's daily flight from the city of Hangzhou in eastern China to Incheon International Airport, near Seoul, South Korea.
"A lithium battery spontaneously ignited in a passenger's carry-on luggage stored in the overhead bin on flight CA139," the report quoted the airline as saying in a statement posted on China's social media platform Weibo.Watch video here - Also Read | IndiGo launches direct flights to Athens with India's first A321XLR
"The crew immediately handled the situation according to procedures, and no one was injured," the statement noted
The airline further mentioned that the plane was diverted for an unscheduled landing at Shanghai Pudong International Airport“to ensure flight safety.”
A passenger captured an image showing bright flames emerging from an overhead storage compartment, which was published by the state-affiliated domestic media portal Jimu News, the report noted.
The image displayed black smoke in the cabin, with at least one passenger attempting to extinguish the fire.Also Read | Los Angeles International Airport ground stop implemented amid equipment outage
The flight reportedly took off from Hangzhou at 9:47 am local time, according to data from tracking website Flightradar24.
It completely changed course over the sea, roughly equidistant from the eastern Chinese coast and Japan's southern island of Kyushu, and arrived in Shanghai shortly after 11 am local time.Condor Airlines flight diverted to Italy
A similar incident happened a few months ago when a Condor Airlines flight carrying 273 passengers and bound for Germany from Corfu, Greece, was diverted to Italy on August 16. This occurred after one of its engines caught fire shortly after takeoff, according to Greek City Times. Reportedly, none of the passengers and crew were injured on the Boeing 757.
In a post on the social media platform X, the Greek City Times reported that a Boeing 757 flying from Corfu to Düsseldorf caught fire mid-air. Passengers were already saying goodbye to their loved ones.
The post further noted,“Right after takeoff, the Condor airline plane's right engine burst into flames. There were 273 people on board. Passengers recall loud bangs, fire, and a power outage:“I had already sent farewell messages, I thought it was the end. The pilot managed to land the aircraft in Brindisi, Italy. No one was injured, but dozens of people went through a real nightmare.”
