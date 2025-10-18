All Options Open For By-Oolls: Tariq Karra
Srinagar- Pradesh Congress Committee Tariq Hamid Karra on Saturday said that all options are open for the party regarding the Budgam and Nagrota by-polls.
In response to a question on whether the Congress will field candidates from both the Budgam and Nagrota seats, Karra said,“All options are open. I have submitted my report to the central leadership, and they are reviewing it.”
He admitted that the National Conference has offered them the Nagrota seat.“They have offered it to us. We have presented our case before the central high command, and we are waiting for their response,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
