Zelensky Discusses Issue Of Bringing Peace Closer With Heads Of American Think Tanks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he announced this on Facebook.

“I met with the heads of American think tanks. We discussed the battlefield and the steps that can bring us closer to a guaranteed peace,” the President noted.

Zelensky stated that many representatives of think tanks“are already working with our people and our military to find effective solutions. We appreciate this and count on continued support.”

The President expressed his gratitude for the substantive discussion and interesting ideas, as well as“for the sincere support for Ukraine and our people.”

As reported by Ukrinform, a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump took place at the White House on October 17.

Zelensky said that the key topics of the talks were the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine, long-range capabilities, and a possible meeting in Budapest between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin