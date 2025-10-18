Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran FM: UN Resolution 2231 Expires


2025-10-18 06:04:20
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2231 formally expires on Saturday.
In a letter to the UN Secretary-General and UNSC President, Araghchi said that with the expiration of this resolution, all previous UNSC restrictions on Iran will be lifted, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.
He claimed that no measures or arrangements could be revived or carried out after that date and that any attempt to do this would be null and void.
The Iranian foreign minister underlined that his country had abided by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) even after Washington's withdrawal from it.
He added that the US and European Troika, which comprises Germany, France and Britain, had undermined the main goal of the JCPOA) through insistence on their maximum demands and sanctions. (end)
