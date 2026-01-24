Sinners OTT: Oscar-Nominated Horror Thriller That Ruled Box Office Now Streaming

Oscar Nomination Film: The 2026 Oscar nominations have been announced. This year, one film has made its mark at the Oscars. It was also a huge success at the box office. This highly-rated horror thriller is available on OTT.

One film, 16 nominations... This horror thriller dominated this year's Academy Awards (Oscar 2026). It has made Oscar history, surpassing films like Titanic (1997) for the most nominations.

When this film was released, it made history by earning over ₹3,000 crore. The ratings were great, the story was strong, and the characters were outstanding. This 2h 17m film got a 7.5 rating.

This horror thriller got 16 Oscar nominations, a first for any film. It's "Sinners" by Warner Bros., released April 17, 2025. Directed by Ryan Coogler, it stars Michael B. Jordan.

The film received 16 nominations, including Best Actor (Michael B. Jordan), Best Director (Ryan Coogler), Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor/Actress, and many more categories.

"Sinners" is a 2h 17m supernatural horror. Twin brothers (Michael B. Jordan) return to their Mississippi Delta hometown to start fresh, but tragedy strikes. The film explores Black culture and trauma.

"Sinners" is a top Hollywood earner, grossing around $325.5 million globally and about ₹120 million in India. The film is now available to stream on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform.