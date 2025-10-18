Abu Dhabi Court Raises Compensation For Heirs Of Worker After Fatal Fall From Scaffolding

The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil, and Administrative Appeals Court has raised the compensation awarded to the heirs of a construction worker who tragically fell from scaffolding and died instantly, increasing the amount from Dh100,000 to Dh250,000.

The worker's death was the result of the company's failure to implement proper safety measures. The concerned authority overseeing the investigation revealed that the employer neglected its duty to protect employees, leaving workers exposed to avoidable risks. This fatal lapse in safety protocols prompted the family to seek justice through the courts.

The heirs had filed a lawsuit against the company and its manager, demanding Dh10 million in compensation, in addition to 12 per cent legal interest, court fees, and attorney charges. They argued that the employer's negligence directly caused the worker's death, and that the company failed to provide the precautions required under occupational safety laws.

The court emphasised that entitlement to Islamic blood money (diya) does not prevent the family from claiming additional material and moral compensation. While diya compensates part of the loss, it does not cover the full financial, emotional, and moral damages suffered by the family due to the worker's sudden death.

In light of the findings, the court increased the compensation to Dh250,000 and ordered the defendants to pay all legal and court-related fees. The ruling highlights the legal obligation of employers to maintain strict safety protocols in high-risk environments, including construction sites, where negligence can lead to fatal accidents.

This decision sends a strong warning to companies across the UAE to ensure worker safety or face severe legal and financial consequences. It also affirms the right of families to pursue full compensation for preventable workplace deaths, holding employers accountable for negligence that costs lives.

The case underlines the critical importance of adhering to occupational safety standards and ensuring the well-being of workers, stressing that tragedies caused by avoidable negligence cannot be fully rectified by diya alone.