New York Times: Latest target in Trump’s lawsuit tour
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has renewed his $15 billion defamation suit against The New York Times, its journalists, and publisher Penguin Random House.
Trump initially filed an 85-page lawsuit last month, accusing the newspaper of decades of false reporting and claiming it acted as a mouthpiece for the “Radical Left Democratic Party.” He labeled the outlet “one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the history of our country” and criticized its endorsement of his 2024 Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, calling it “the single largest illegal campaign contribution, EVER.”
The original filing was dismissed as “decidedly improper and impermissible.” Judge Steven D. Merryday described it as reading more like a political attack than a legal argument and instructed Trump’s team to resubmit the complaint, limiting it to 40 pages.
The revised complaint, filed Thursday, adheres to the 40-page limit and omits previous passages regarding Trump’s 2024 election victory and the “Russia Collusion Hoax.” It also removes the name of reporter Michael S. Schmidt, previously listed.
Trump’s lawyers assert that statements in The New York Times and the 2024 book Lucky Loser, published by Penguin Random House, were “malicious, defamatory, and disparaging” to his reputation and career accomplishments. The suit seeks both financial compensation and formal retractions of the claims.
A spokesperson for Trump’s legal team stated that the president is “continuing to hold the Fake News responsible through this powerhouse lawsuit.” Responding to the filing, New York Times representative Danielle Rhoades Ha said the paper “will not be deterred by intimidation tactics.”
