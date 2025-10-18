Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Dominate Bulgaria in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

2025-10-18 05:24:32
(MENAFN) Türkiye secured a commanding 6-1 triumph over Bulgaria on Saturday during their third Group E fixture of the European Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, held in Sofia.

The match saw goals from Arda Guler in the 11th minute, an own goal by Viktor Popov in the 49th, Kenan Yildiz in both the 51st and 56th minutes, Zeki Celik in the 65th minute, and Irfan Can Kahveci deep into stoppage time at the 90+3 mark. Bulgaria’s sole goal came from Radoslav Kirilov in the 13th minute.

A pivotal moment occurred in the 49th minute when Hakan Calhanoglu launched a long-range ball behind the defense.

Popov, while sprinting next to Kenan, miscalculated the trajectory and inadvertently directed the ball into his own net, adjusting the score to "1-2".

Just two minutes later, Kenan capitalized on a pass from Arda within the penalty box.

He carefully positioned himself and unleashed a shot that hit the back of the net.

By the 56th minute, Türkiye extended their advantage. Hakan delivered a sharp pass to Kenan on the left flank.

Kenan skillfully bypassed his marker, cut into the area, and placed a well-aimed strike into the far corner, bringing the scoreline to "1-4".

In the 65th minute, Türkiye added another goal. Arda delivered a corner from the right, and Zeki met it at the near post, heading it decisively into the net to secure their fifth goal.

Türkiye’s clinical performance in front of goal and effective teamwork ensured a decisive victory in their qualifying campaign.

