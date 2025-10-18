403
Forum in Istanbul Explores Urban Pathways to Achieve Zero Waste
(MENAFN) The "International Zero Waste Forum" convened on Friday in Istanbul to examine strategies and joint efforts necessary to implement zero waste initiatives in metropolitan areas, which are responsible for producing the majority of the planet's refuse.
This gathering was coordinated in partnership with the Zero Waste Foundation, the Turkish Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, as well as international bodies including the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).
A notable segment of the event featured a panel named "Cities Leading Circular Transformation."
Magash Naidoo, who leads Circular Development at the Council for Sustainable Cities (ICLEI), served as the moderator of the session.
The panel brought together notable figures such as Gabriel Vannelli, environmental director for Vicente Lopez Municipality in Argentina, and Andre Dzikus, deputy director of the UN-Habitat Executive Director's Liaison Office based in New York.
During the discussion, Vannelli highlighted that public involvement plays a more crucial role than technology or financial backing in managing waste.
He pointed to initiatives near Buenos Aires that have successfully repurposed more than 100,000 tons of biodegradable waste.
Describing efforts to boost ecological consciousness, Vannelli explained: “Now there are 100,000 fewer tons of waste in our landfills.”
He detailed how the municipality supplies educational programs and tools for composting within homes, neighborhoods, and communal spaces, empowering residents to take part in the waste reduction process.
