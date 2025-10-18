403
Zelenskyy Hails Extensive Talks with Trump
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that his conversation lasting over two hours with US President Donald Trump could contribute to bringing the Russia-Ukraine war “closer to an end.”
He highlighted their dialogue covering critical subjects such as battlefield positions, long-range capabilities, air defense, and diplomatic opportunities.
In a message posted on Telegram, Zelenskyy said, “Over two hours of a pointed conversation with the President of the United States that can really help bring this war closer to an end.”
He added, “We discussed all key issues – our positions on the battlefield, long-range capabilities and air defense, and, of course, diplomatic prospects.”
Zelenskyy further emphasized that “Russia must end the aggression it started and continues to deliberately prolong,” expressing optimism that Washington will continue to exert pressure on Moscow.
Earlier, the Ukrainian leader mentioned that he had also communicated with European and NATO officials to share insights from his discussion with President Trump.
He underlined the shared objective of protecting lives and enhancing security throughout Europe.
Among those he consulted were the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Finland, Norway, and Poland, alongside the heads of the European Union and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
“I shared details of my conversation with US President Donald Trump. We discussed many important issues. The main priority now is to protect as many lives as possible, guarantee security for Ukraine, and strengthen all of us in Europe,” Zelenskyy stated.
