Jordan Participates In Catholic Pilgrimage Conference In Italy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 18 (Petra) – Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Dr. Imad Hijazin, participated in the International Conference of Catholic Pilgrimage Organizations, held in Rome, Italy.According to a ministry statement on Saturday, Hijazin stressed that Jordan, under the leadership and patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II, pays "remarkable" attention to holy religious sites, especially Christian pilgrimage destinations.Hijazin said the Kingdom is home to dozens of the Bible-associated sites, including five sites officially recognized by the Vatican as Christian pilgrimage sites.Hijazin added that this Royal attention is reflected in the ongoing directives to protect these sites and develop their infrastructure and tourism services, especially the Baptism Site, which is considered one of the key religious sites for Christ.Additionally, Hijazin referred to His Majesty's invitation to the Pope during the recent meeting at the Vatican to visit Jordan and learn about its religious and human heritage, which embodies the values??of harmony and coexistence among followers of religions.In turn, Director General of the Baptism Site Commission, Rustom Mkhjian, highlighted the historical and spiritual significance of the Baptism Site in the Kingdom and its connection to several other religious sites nationwide.Mkhjian emphasized Jordan's "pioneering" role in preserving this "unique heritage and presenting it to the world as a symbol of peace and tolerance."