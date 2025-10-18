403
Participation In GITEX Global Strengthens Int'l Presence Of Jordan's Digital Companies-JCC
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, October 18 (Petra) – Haitham Rawajbeh, representative of the ICT sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), said Jordan's participation in GITEX Global 2025, which concluded Friday evening in Dubai, represents a "strategic" opportunity to strengthen the global presence of Jordanian companies specializing in this sector.
In a statement on Saturday, Rawajbeh noted participation in this global event represents a "true" opportunity for Jordanian companies to exchange expertise, build strategic partnerships, and expand cooperation with major international companies, which would enhance "competitiveness" of the Kingdom's technology sector.
Rawajbeh added that the exhibition, which featured 6,800 technology companies and 2,000 startups from 180 countries, provided an "ideal platform" for Jordanian companies to showcase their latest digital solutions and artificial intelligence technologies, and learn about the best global practices that accelerate the pace of digital transformation.
Rawajbeh stated Jordan is now among the leading countries in the Middle East in the ICT field.
The sector, he noted, has witnessed "tangible progress" in digital infrastructure and the expansion of companies specializing in software solutions and artificial intelligence, reflecting capability of Jordanian companies to compete regionally and globally.
Rawajbeh said Jordanian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) represent the "backbone of this thriving sector" by developing innovative products and services that meet the needs of global markets and contribute to enhancie employment and build national capacities in the technology and digital transformation fields, making Jordan a "successful model" of innovation and entrepreneurship.
On its significance, he affirmed the participation represents an "important step" to strengthen Jordan's role on the global innovation map and encouraging national companies to open up to regional and international markets and actively contribute to shaping a sustainable and promising digital future.
