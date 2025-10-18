Turkmenistan And Kazakhstan Gearing Up For Their Next Round At Economic Commission
During the talks, the sides reviewed the current state and prospects of Turkmen-Kazakh cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.
It was noted that regular contacts at the highest and high levels contribute to the consistent strengthening of bilateral relations and the effective implementation of previously reached agreements.
Both parties also exchanged views on expanding interaction in regional and international frameworks, confirming their shared commitment to further developing a constructive partnership based on mutual respect and good neighborliness.
