Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan And Kazakhstan Gearing Up For Their Next Round At Economic Commission

Turkmenistan And Kazakhstan Gearing Up For Their Next Round At Economic Commission


2025-10-18 05:07:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 18. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met in Ashgabat with Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Koishybayev and discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Kazakh Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

During the talks, the sides reviewed the current state and prospects of Turkmen-Kazakh cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

It was noted that regular contacts at the highest and high levels contribute to the consistent strengthening of bilateral relations and the effective implementation of previously reached agreements.

Both parties also exchanged views on expanding interaction in regional and international frameworks, confirming their shared commitment to further developing a constructive partnership based on mutual respect and good neighborliness.

MENAFN18102025000187011040ID1110214047

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search