Turkmenistan And Kazakhstan Hit On Economic Co-Op In Bilateral Relations
During the meeting, President Berdimuhamedov warmly welcomed the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and conveyed his best wishes to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He noted that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to expanding its partnership with Kazakhstan, emphasizing that bilateral relations continue to develop in political, diplomatic, trade, economic, and cultural spheres.
The parties emphasized that the nexus of trade and economic
synergy constitutes a pivotal element in the Turkmen-Kazakh
bilateral framework. Promising domains for collaboration encompass
digital transformation, infrastructural enhancement, innovation
ecosystems, sustainable economic frameworks, and ecological
stewardship.
Focus was strategically directed towards the enhancement of cultural and humanitarian linkages. In this context, the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Kazakh Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation emerged as a pivotal framework for advancing collaborative initiatives and executing bilateral accords.
