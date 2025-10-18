FM Asim Munir Warns India Of Devastating Response, Urges Taliban To Rein In Terrorist Proxies

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

In a sweeping address that touched upon regional security dynamics, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir issued a strong warning to India while calling on the Afghan Taliban to cease harboring terrorist groups.

Speaking at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul during the passing-out parade, Munir's message was crystal clear: Pakistan stands united in defending its sovereignty, both to the east against India and to the west against any threats emanating from Afghanistan.

Pakistan's Resolve: 'We Will Not Let an Inch of Our Land Be Taken'

Field Marshal Munir delivered a forceful warning to India, declaring that“Pakistan's response to any future aggression will be far more devastating than India can imagine.” This blunt message reflects Pakistan's growing confidence in its military capabilities and readiness.

Munir stated unequivocally that no external force will be allowed to infringe upon Pakistan's sovereignty:“Our military is not only ready, but it is more than capable of handling any threats to our borders,” he said.

He further emphasized the country's determination, telling the nation,“With Allah's guidance and the support of our people, not an inch of our land will be taken.”

This message comes amid ongoing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, with recent flare-ups along the Line of Control (LoC) and the broader geopolitical context of regional rivalry.

The Field Marshal's words signify a commitment to a defensive stance - Pakistan is prepared to counter any aggression swiftly and decisively.

Afghanistan's Role in Regional Stability: Call for Action Against Terrorism

Turning his attention to the west, Munir issued a direct appeal to the Taliban leadership in Afghanistan, urging them to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a sanctuary for terrorist groups targeting Pakistan. Munir expressed grave concern about the use of Afghan soil for cross-border attacks, highlighting the risks posed by militant groups like the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other factions.

“We desire peace with Afghanistan and hope to build strong ties, but we will not tolerate the use of Afghan territory for attacks against Pakistan,” said Munir. The Field Marshal warned that if the Taliban did not take stronger action to curb cross-border militancy, Pakistan would act decisively to protect its sovereignty and security.

This call comes amid growing fears in Pakistan about the Taliban's failure to contain militant elements that continue to operate from Afghan soil. Munir's warning underlined that Pakistan's patience has limits, but the country remains open to dialogue for peace.

Proxy Warfare and Regional Security: Pakistan's Position

Munir also spoke on the broader issue of regional security, condemning the use of proxy warfare as a destabilizing tool. He once again pointed to India's alleged involvement in supporting insurgencies in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan and other troubled regions.“Pakistan has presented irrefutable evidence to the international community of India's involvement in supporting terrorism within our borders,” he said.

The COAS also reaffirmed that Pakistan will not bow to external pressure and will continue to defend its territorial integrity with unwavering resolve.

Operation“Bunyan al-Marsoos”: Displaying Pakistan's Readiness

Highlighting the success of Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos, Munir said that the operation demonstrated Pakistan's military prowess across multiple domains, including cyber warfare, intelligence gathering, and multi-domain strategies.

He declared that Pakistan's modern military capabilities are more than capable of dealing with any external threat, whether conventional or non-conventional.

“This operation has not only bolstered our internal security but has strengthened the public's trust in the ability of our armed forces to safeguard the nation,” Munir remarked.

Pakistan's Policy on Kashmir and Palestine

The COAS also reiterated Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir and Palestine, highlighting that these two issues would continue to be central to Pakistan's foreign policy.

On Kashmir, Munir called for a just solution based on UN resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people. As for Palestine, he voiced unwavering support for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and a two-state solution with Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

“Pakistan's position on Kashmir and Palestine is clear and steadfast,” Munir affirmed, stressing the importance of international justice in resolving these long-standing conflicts.

Strengthening Regional Alliances

On a positive note, the Field Marshal spoke about Pakistan's strengthened strategic alliances with China and Saudi Arabia. He emphasized Pakistan's growing role as a regional stabiliser, highlighting its contributions to global peace and security.

He also welcomed improving relations with the United States and mentioned ongoing talks with Iran, underscoring the importance of dialogue in reducing tensions in the region.

“We will continue to work closely with our allies, and Pakistan's role in promoting regional peace will only grow stronger,” Munir added.

Youth and National Unity: A Call to Action

As the speech transitioned to the youth, Munir delivered a passionate message to the young cadets, urging them to uphold the nation's values of unity, discipline, and patriotism.“The unity between our armed forces and the people is unbreakable.

The strength of this bond will ensure that Pakistan remains invincible in the face of any external or internal threats,” Munir declared.

He also stressed the importance of critical thinking, particularly in an age where misinformation and propaganda are rampant.“We must be vigilant in recognizing truth from falsehood, as the future of Pakistan depends on the integrity of its youth.”

Paying Tribute to Martyrs

Before concluding, Munir paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan, acknowledging the sacrifices made by those who gave their lives in defence of the nation.

He also recognized the families of martyrs and veterans who continue to uphold Pakistan's dignity.

A Bright Future for Pakistan

In his closing remarks, Munir expressed confidence in the future of Pakistan, emphasising the country's growing youth potential and its abundant resources.

“Pakistan is poised for growth, and our nation will continue to rise as a powerful force on the world stage,” he said, rallying the cadets and the nation towards a future of strength, unity, and prosperity.