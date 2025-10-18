National Library Of Azerbaijan Opens Exhibition Dedicated To Restoration Of Independence Day
Azernews reports that the virtual exhibition features books, articles, and photographs that shed light on the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence, the consolidation of sovereignty, and key milestones in the country's statehood history. Visitors can explore materials highlighting the realities of independent and sovereign Azerbaijan, as well as publications dedicated to the nation's Independence Restoration Day.
The traditional exhibition, meanwhile, offers readers access to an extensive collection of books in Azerbaijani and foreign languages. These works analyze Azerbaijan's historic struggle for independence, examine major political events along that journey, and illuminate the people's enduring will for freedom. The displays also explore the foundations of state-building and the far-reaching outcomes of Azerbaijan's regained independence.
