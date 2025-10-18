First VP Mehriban Aliyeva's Visit To Vatican Clearly Shines Azerbaijan's Commitment To Interfaith Understanding - Presidential Aide
Hajiyev stated that the First Vice President's productive meetings, including her meeting with Pope Leo XIV, clearly demonstrate Azerbaijan's commitment to interfaith understanding and intercultural dialogue.
"The visit of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, to the Vatican; her intense, productive meetings; and especially her audience with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, the country's support for the restoration of Catholic Christian heritage, and its long-term cooperation in this field vividly demonstrate Azerbaijan's commitment to interfaith understanding and dialogue among religions, cultures, and civilizations. This visit is also a bright example of Azerbaijan's cultural and humanitarian diplomacy.
Azerbaijan-a secular nation with a Muslim-majority population, rich Islamic traditions, and a long history of peaceful coexistence among Muslims, Christians, Jews, and representatives of other faiths-stands today as a shining example of inclusivity, tolerance, and multicultural harmony.
Proud of its strong record in women's empowerment transforming the entire South Caucasus region into a space of peace and stability, Azerbaijan continues to advance a positive global agenda focused on peace, dialogue, and cooperation," the post reads.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment