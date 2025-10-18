Second Meeting Of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council To Be Held In Astana
"It is also worth emphasizing the importance of the Supreme Interstate Council, whose first meeting took place last year during the state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan. During the upcoming second meeting in Astana, further prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation and steps to elevate Azerbaijani–Kazakh relations to a new level will be discussed," said President Ilham Aliyev.
