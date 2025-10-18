President: The Political Relations Between Azerbaijan And Kazakhstan Are Distinguished By Mutual Trust

“Over the past decades, based on the historical bonds of brotherhood, friendship, and mutual support, as well as on the solid foundation of our shared Turkic identity, similar cultural traditions, and spiritual values of our peoples, we have built relations of genuine strategic and allied partnership,” the head of state emphasized.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.