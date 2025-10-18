Pakistan's Airstrike Kills 17 Civilians In E. Afghanistan

MENAFN - Nam News Network) KABUL, Oct 18 (NNN-BNA) – At least 17 civilians, including three cricket players, were killed, in a Pakistani airstrike in eastern Afghanistan's Paktika province, last night, the local TOLOnews reported today, citing security sources.

The attack occurred at around 8:30 p.m. local time in Khandaro village of Argun district, where a Pakistani jet targeted a house. The airstrike also injured 16 others, including women and children, according to the sources.

A high-level delegation of the Afghan government, led by Minister of Defence, Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, travelled to Doha, Qatar, today, Afghan government spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said, in a statement.

According to local media, delegations from Afghanistan and Pakistan will hold talks in Doha to discuss whether to extend a ceasefire and other issues.

Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire on Wednesday, and it expired yesterday afternoon.– NNN-BNA