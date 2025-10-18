Jitendra Singh Calls On Prez Murmu, Briefs Her On J&K Situation

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Oct 18 (IANS) Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and MoS in the PMO, Jitendra Singh, on Saturday called on President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan to exchange Diwali greetings and brief her about recent developments and forthcoming Government initiatives under his Ministries.

An official statement said,“During the meeting, Jitendra Singh also gave an update on the current situation in Jammu & Kashmir, from where he is an elected representative. The Union Minister apprised the President of India of two major upcoming national science events - the 4-day India International Science Festival (IISF-2025) to be held in Chandigarh, and the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC-2025) to be held in New Delhi - both positioned as landmark gatherings aimed at showcasing India's innovation ecosystem and advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Speaking about the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC-2025), Jitendra Singh informed the President that the event, scheduled from November 3 to 5, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, will mark India's first integrated platform dedicated to science, technology, and innovation.

The conclave, themed 'Imagine, Innovate, Inspire for Viksit Bharat 2047', will convene scientists, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to deliberate on frontier technologies, including semiconductors, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, space science, and clean energy.

He highlighted that ESTIC-2025 has been conceptualised with the participation of 13 ministries and departments, embodying a“whole-of-government” approach to fostering innovation.

Jitendra Singh said the conclave will include 11 thematic sessions and feature interactions between researchers, startups, and industry stakeholders to promote actionable collaborations.

He noted that India's innovation landscape has witnessed a remarkable transformation over the past decade, with the country emerging among the top six globally in patent filings and expected to surpass major economies in research publications by 2029.

The Minister emphasised that ESTIC-2025 will serve as a strategic forum to chart India's long-term scientific and technological roadmap, aligning innovation with national priorities and sustainable development goals.

Updating the President on preparations for the India International Science Festival (IISF-2025), Jitendra Singh said the four-day event, beginning December 6 at Panjab University, Chandigarh, will celebrate the theme 'Vigyan Se Samriddhi – Science to Prosperity'.

Jitendra Singh conveyed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has entered its most dynamic phase in scientific growth and technological advancement.

He noted that every major address by the Prime Minister - from Independence Day to policy announcements - has underscored the role of science and technology in national progress. Referring to the recently held curtain raisers for both IISF and ESTIC, the Minister said the two events complement each other: while ESTIC focuses on the study and understanding of science, IISF celebrates discovery and innovation.