Japan’s Parliament Set to Hold Vote to Choose New Prime Minister
(MENAFN) Japan’s ruling and opposition parties have agreed to hold a parliamentary vote on Tuesday to elect a new prime minister, media reported Friday.
This decision follows the resignation of Shigeru Ishiba on September 7, triggered by his coalition’s poor performance in both the October 2024 Lower House elections and the July 2025 Upper House elections.
The political landscape in Japan is in flux as newly elected Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader Sanae Takaichi, 64, strives to build a governing coalition after the recent withdrawal of Komeito from their long-standing alliance, leaving the LDP without a majority.
Takaichi, a staunch conservative and close confidante of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, made history as the first woman to lead the LDP. However, her bid to become Japan’s next prime minister faces significant challenges.
Meanwhile, the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan aims to unite opposition factions behind a single candidate to contest Takaichi’s leadership.
On Thursday, coalition talks began between the LDP and the opposition Japan Innovation Party (JIP) following Komeito’s exit. However, JIP leader Hirofumi Yoshimura stated Friday that his party would only join a coalition if an agreement is reached on parliamentary seat reductions by the end of the year, according to media.
In the 465-member Lower House, the LDP holds 196 seats, while 233 votes are needed to elect a prime minister. The Constitutional Democratic Party holds 148 seats, JIP 35, the Democratic Party for the People (DPP) 27, and Komeito 24.
