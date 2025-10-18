403
KNG Undersec. Attends FIEP Meeting In France
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Lit Gen. Hamad Al-Barjas and his accompanying delegation will partake in an International Association of Gendarmeries and Police Forces with Military Status (FIEP) meeting.
The gathering to be held under French presidency highlights the impacts and challenges of artificial intelligence on gendarmeries, the KNG said in a press release.
The KNG joined the FIEP in 2019. The FIEP, which comprises Arab and foreign countries, aims at bolstering coordination and cooperation, and sharing expertise in security, counterterror and crisis management, it added. (end)
